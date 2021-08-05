DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) received a C$2.00 target price from HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE DMGI opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.34 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get DMG Blockchain Solutions alerts:

In other DMG Blockchain Solutions news, Director Justin Rasekh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,787.50.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.