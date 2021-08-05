Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.93 ($21.10).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.