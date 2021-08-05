Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.02 ($78.85).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

