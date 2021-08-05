PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 3310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

