PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $43.70. PROS shares last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PROS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

