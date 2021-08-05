PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $43.70. PROS shares last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 230 shares traded.
The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%.
In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.68.
PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
