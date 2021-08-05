Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Holly Energy Partners traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.