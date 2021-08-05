Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS stock opened at C$35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$36.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.9944359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.