Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.
RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.43.
RUS stock opened at C$35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$36.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
