Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.67.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.86. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

