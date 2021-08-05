Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

TCDA opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

