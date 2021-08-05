Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.
TCDA opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
