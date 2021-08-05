Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $116.39, but opened at $92.49. Cardlytics shares last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 14,599 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,069 shares of company stock worth $5,430,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

