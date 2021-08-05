Vericel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,820 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of VCEL opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89. Vericel has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

