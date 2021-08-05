Raymond James Raises Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $33.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE:OFC opened at $28.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
