Raymond James Raises Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $33.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.