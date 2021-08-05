Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karat Packaging stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.