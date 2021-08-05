WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.88.
NYSE:WCC opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.
In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
