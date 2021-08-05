WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE:WCC opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.