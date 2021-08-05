Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has $340.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.09.
Shares of Square stock opened at $266.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70.
In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.