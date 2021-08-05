Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has $340.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.09.

Shares of Square stock opened at $266.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

