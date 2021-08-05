Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REYN. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

REYN opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

