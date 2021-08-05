KeyCorp Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.23 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $297.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

