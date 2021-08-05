Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$48.50

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

TSE:CPX opened at C$42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Capital Power has a one year low of C$28.14 and a one year high of C$42.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

