Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

