REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ REE opened at $10.35 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

