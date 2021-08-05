Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM opened at $426.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.