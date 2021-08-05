First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $120.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $92.21 on Monday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

