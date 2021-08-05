Barclays Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

