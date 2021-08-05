Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.96.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $58.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Capri by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

