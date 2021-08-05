Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $117.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $54,503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.