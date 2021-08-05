Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

NYSE ATR opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $115,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

