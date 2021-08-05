Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.84 ($6.87).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.13 ($6.03) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

