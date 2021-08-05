Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

