AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

