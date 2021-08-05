The AZEK (AZEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

