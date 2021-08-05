Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

7/29/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/28/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Westamerica Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

