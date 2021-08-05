Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

