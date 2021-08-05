National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

