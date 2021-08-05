Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BMBOY opened at $9.63 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.
About Grupo Bimbo
