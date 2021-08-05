Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BMBOY opened at $9.63 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

