Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

