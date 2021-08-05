Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 1976094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,597,222.20. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last quarter.

CJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$491.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.24.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.3912 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

