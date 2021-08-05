Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

