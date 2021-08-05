Short Interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Increases By 20.1%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,080 shares of company stock worth $362,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

