Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 3306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

