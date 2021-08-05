Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

