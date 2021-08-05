Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

