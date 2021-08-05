BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,007,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,456,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

