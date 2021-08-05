Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Decreased by B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,448 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

