Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU stock opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.