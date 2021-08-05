Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

