PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

