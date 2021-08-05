Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.