Brokers Set Expectations for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOH. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $278.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

