Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

