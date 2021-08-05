Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $845.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

